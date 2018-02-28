Update: This post was originally published on January 9, 2017.
By now, your closet is likely a solid mix of pieces from fast-fashion powerhouses you picked up in a last-minute panic, trusty designer investments you made years ago, and still don't regret, thrifted finds you bought just because they were cheap, and maybe even some hand-me-downs from your BFF. But with a new year comes the perfect time to shift your attention to the items (and the designers behind them) that will make your wardrobe feel fresh again.
Since nothing starts a conversation like a cool jacket or pair of a shoes from a brand that only you have heard of, we've rounded up 20 newer labels you might not own yet, but should consider shopping this year. Because if you really want your wardrobe to reflect the rest of the positive changes you're making in your life, you might want to leave the old-reliables behind and enter unchartered territory.
Click on to meet the labels that'll change your closet for the better.