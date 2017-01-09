By now, your closet is likely a solid mix of pieces from fast-fashion powerhouses you picked up in a last-minute panic, trusty designer investments you made years ago, and still don't regret, thrifted finds you bought just because they were cheap, and maybe even some hand-me-downs from your BFF. But with a new year comes the perfect time to shift your attention to the items (and the designers behind them) that will make your wardrobe feel fresh again.