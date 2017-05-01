Spotting a trend that's having a moment among the celebrity model set isn't all that hard: Many of them share stylists, and we know they actually hang out together when they're off the clock. (Never mind that two of the most in-demand industry figures happen to be siblings.) So, inevitably, style tips get shared and mimicked among the group, and we'll start seeing certain pieces cropping up within the same crowd: wrap dresses with thigh-high boots, high-cut bodysuits with low-rise jeans, pinstriped denim, and so on. What's less common, though, is spotting a trend we can actually, realistically shop — because, alas, our budgets are a bit different from our favorite celebs'. But lately, the Hadids and Baldwins of the world have been coming back to a specific shoe style from a brand we're quite familiar with: Dr. Martens.
Our Docs have served us well over the years. It seems like the Insta-models are only now becoming acquainted with the ease, inherent cool, and durability of the kicks. Except instead of the classic 1460s, though, Who What Wear pointed out that these frequently-photographed style stars have fallen hard for the Coralia, a tough leather sneaker-boot hybrid with three oversized Velcro straps across the front. Since Fashion Month, we've spotted both Hadids, as well as Hailey Baldwin, stomping around town in their Docs countless times: with leggings, with mini skirts, with jumpsuits — you name it, there's been a model-off-duty outfit incorporating the Coralias in the mix. Hey, better late than never.
Ahead, see how some of our favorites have been styling their Docs, adding to a long catalogue of #OOTDs vastly improved by the addition of the thick-soled boots.