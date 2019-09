Spotting a trend that's having a moment among the celebrity model set isn't all that hard: Many of them share stylists , and we know they actually hang out together when they're off the clock . (Never mind that two of the most in-demand industry figures happen to be siblings .) So, inevitably, style tips get shared and mimicked among the group, and we'll start seeing certain pieces cropping up within the same crowd: wrap dresses with thigh-high boots pinstriped denim , and so on. What's less common, though, is spotting a trend we can actually, realistically shop — because, alas, our budgets are a bit different from our favorite celebs'. But lately, the Hadids and Baldwins of the world have been coming back to a specific shoe style from a brand we're quite familiar with: Dr. Martens