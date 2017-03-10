Have You Noticed Every Supermodel Is Wearing This Exact Outfit?

Nowadays, it feels like all the major models dominating our social feeds are friends — at least, that's the impression we get from their selfies and cameos on each other's accounts. If this is indeed true, then it's very likely they share fashion tips (hence why concepts like the "model off-duty" outfit formula have emerged). This became especially apparent during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show pre-press, where the 50+ models slated to walk down the lingerie giant's runway gallivanted around Paris wearing basically the exact same outfit. And once they returned home, another trend towards group-dressing appeared to emerge — and, in some cases, we did a double-take.
Whether they were hitting the party circuit or heading to meetings, Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk, and their cohorts leaned into the same easy-to-follow ensemble: a short-hemmed wrap dress and knee-high boots, preferably those of the Highland variety. Seriously: Flip through your favorite's recent off-the-clock outfits, and odds are you'll spot this combo. Apparently, the new indicator of reaching It-model status isn't an impressive runway count or even a massive Instagram following: It's having this trusty outfit represented in your wardrobe, and wearing it constantly. (They must have a "Victoria's Secret Alumni" group text to discuss this type of thing, right?)
Hey, we love the idea of a uniform, so we don't blame them for sticking to a look that's tried-and-true — in fact, we're ready to join them. Ahead, check out how the Alessandras and Gigis of the world have been repping the new off-duty essentials.