Have You Noticed Every Supermodel Is Wearing This Exact Outfit?

Nowadays, it feels like all the major models dominating our social feeds are friends — at least, that's the impression we get from their selfies and cameos on each other's accounts. If this is indeed true, then it's very likely they share fashion tips (hence why concepts like the "model off-duty" outfit formula have emerged). This became especially apparent during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show pre-press, where the 50+ models slated to walk down the lingerie giant's runway gallivanted around Paris wearing basically the exact same outfit . And once they returned home, another trend towards group-dressing appeared to emerge — and, in some cases, we did a double-take.