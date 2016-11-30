The Victoria's Secret Model Outfit Starter Pack

As anyone who's been on Instagram anytime in the past few days knows, the Victoria's Secret models have landed en masse in Paris for the lingerie giant's annual fashion show. Selfies have been taken, kisses have been blown, and matching outfits have been worn. There are more than 50 models walking the show this year — and, despite the range of faces, nationalities, and personal off-duty style preferences, a definite uniform has emerged among the Victoria's Secret class of 2016.
Yes, there was the one staged photo opp at Grand Palais, where the glittery catwalk's been installed, in which all the models wore their official show merch with white skinny jeans. But even from the moment they boarded the Angel jet, the women exhibited certain stylistic preferences: a knee-high boot, for instance, to tuck those white skinny jeans in — paired with a choker, perhaps. Seriously, the consistency factor is very strong among this crew.
We may be a ways away from getting our wings, but at least we can copy the rest of the outfit formula. Ahead, we've outlined the five essential steps to achieving the seminal Victoria's Secret model outfit.
Yes, there was the one staged photo opp at Grand Palais, where the glittery catwalk's been installed, in which all the models wore their official show merch with white skinny jeans. But even from the moment they boarded the Angel jet, the women exhibited certain stylistic preferences: a knee-high boot, for instance, to tuck those white skinny jeans in — paired with a choker, perhaps. Seriously, the consistency factor is very strong among this crew.
We may be a ways away from getting our wings, but at least we can copy the rest of the outfit formula. Ahead, we've outlined the five essential steps to achieving the seminal Victoria's Secret model outfit.