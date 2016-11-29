While some BFFs wear special bracelets or post cute #wcw Instas, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid take it to the next level. The two 21-year-old models hit the streets of Paris on Monday, Vogue reports, and are already winter #goals thanks to their matching white pants and light tops.
Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner out in Paris, France pic.twitter.com/Wmv2KYHbDQ— Gigi Hadid Report (@GigiHadidReport) November 28, 2016
After taking a private jet from New York to Paris (courtesy of Victoria's Secret), the two rocked the city streets like they were just another runway. Hadid went for a tomboy look, sporting baggy jeans from Citizens of Humanity and a cropped white mockneck. Jenner went for the same but different, keeping things simple in skinny white jeans and loose cream sweater.
While the duo's base looks went hand in hand, their outerwear gave away their unique personalities. Jenner donned an eye-catching cropped fur coat, embellished by her necklace and shades. Hadid kept things muted but impressive, with a long, slouchy, forest green duster coat that goes on for almost as long as its wearer's perfectly toned legs.
Needless to say, we have our style inspo for the rest of the season. If only that inspiration came with tickets to Paris...
