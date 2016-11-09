Every Gigi Hadid Outfit Has To Fulfill 3 Of These 5 Qualities

Everything’s coming up Gigi (which is a thing I’ve always wanted to say). Girlfriend just announced her second collection with Tommy Hilfiger (despite being asked to wear a poncho on his runway because she wasn’t thin enough — #WTF). She also recently fronted a campaign for Reebok, because athleisure. And a few weeks back, she designed a boot for Stuart Weitzman, the go-to brand for legions of model-y people. Also, this all happened within the past couple months. Is there anything our girl can't do?
Demand for a Hadid-inspired aesthetic is high, and that’s why we’re here to fulfill your dreams. Although not everything in life can be boiled down to a simple formula, most famouses' outfits can, and all Gigi looks tend to fulfill three of five particular criteria. And because it’s November and gloomy and you deserve joy, we’ve outlined all of them here. Let’s do this.
Demand for a Hadid-inspired aesthetic is high, and that’s why we’re here to fulfill your dreams. Although not everything in life can be boiled down to a simple formula, most famouses' outfits can, and all Gigi looks tend to fulfill three of five particular criteria. And because it’s November and gloomy and you deserve joy, we’ve outlined all of them here. Let’s do this.