All is right with the world: Kendall Jenner is once again on Instagram.
A week after mysteriously deleting her account, it seems Jenner's Insta "detox" has ended. She's even graced fans with three new photos, though none of them are of her.
Instead, the model's showing off her friends during a night out while also showing off her behind-the-camera skills.
"Happy by me," she captioned one shot of a female friend who is clearly feeling herself.
Jenner also shared a photo of a male friend who looks a little bashful in front of the camera. "Shy boy by me," she wrote.
Another, according to Entertainment Weekly, featured Jenner's bestie Odd Future’s Taco Bennett and another male friend, which marked the "return of the mack by me."
Last week, Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres that she deactivated her Instagram account because she was becoming a little obsessed.
"I would wake up in the morning and I would look at it first thing," the 21-year-old model told the host of her Instagram obsession. "I would go to bed and it was the last thing that I would look at. I felt a little too dependent on it, so I kinda wanted to take a minute."
That minute is now over, which means you can go back to incessantly checking Jenner's account.
