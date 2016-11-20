

Last week, Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres that she deactivated her Instagram account because she was becoming a little obsessed.



"I would wake up in the morning and I would look at it first thing," the 21-year-old model told the host of her Instagram obsession. "I would go to bed and it was the last thing that I would look at. I felt a little too dependent on it, so I kinda wanted to take a minute."



That minute is now over, which means you can go back to incessantly checking Jenner's account.