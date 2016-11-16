After mysteriously deleting her Instagram, Kendall Jenner is singing the praises of going offline.
Jenner stopped by Ellen DeGeneres' show to talk about her deactivation, which she figured no one would even notice. She actually only realized it was news after her friends and family started sending her links to CNN.
"I was like, 'Why is this even this big of a deal?" she said.
Part of the reason Jenner couldn't believe her missing Instagram was grabbing headlines is because she wasn't seeing it for herself. Jenner said along with deleting her Insta, she also had taken Twitter off her phone as part of a much-needed "detox."
"I would wake up in the morning and I would look at it first thing," the 21-year-old model told the host of her Instagram obsession. "I would go to bed and it was the last thing that I would look at. I felt a little too dependent on it, so I kinda wanted to take a minute."
That minute has been "refreshing" and she suggests others give it a try since it's helped her "engage in real life" more. But, she admits, the past two days haven't been easy and the "withdrawals" are already starting.
"I'll be back," she promised without offering any sort of timeline.
Yes, this does mean you'll have to go without your Kendall Jenner photo fix a little longer, but just know it won't be forever.
