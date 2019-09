You'll Want All Your Jeans To Be Pinstriped, Thanks To Selena, Kendall, & Bella

While Miaou started out with the Tommy in an indigo blue hue, the iteration of the style that's struck a chord among the fashion set is a much-welcome change to our denim collection: a pinstriped dark wash that creates a trouser look with all the comfort of our lived-in jeans. The original will set you back $375 , but as you can see from the street-style record, shoppers have really gotten their cost-per-wear out of their Tommy's.