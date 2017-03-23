You'll Want All Your Jeans To Be Pinstriped, Thanks To Selena, Kendall, & Bella

As the story goes, Alexia Elkaim was compelled to start Miaou Jeans after a thrift store missed connection: She stumbled upon a seemingly perfect pair that was unfortunately fit for the tall-and-narrow frame of a runway model — and pretty much no one else. Disappointed but determined, she crafted her own pair and made all of her friends try it on. Soon, enough the Tommy Jean was a sensation. Fast-forward a bit, and Elkaim's venture has seriously grown: Miaou Jeans's signature high-rise, cropped-hem silhouette is a favorite among some very stylish celebrities, as Teen Vogue pointed out.
Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner packed theirs for the Fashion Month long haul. Paloma Elsesser owns various pairs and frequently shows them off on Instagram. Most recently, industry muse Selena Gomez stepped out in the grommeted bottoms. The sightings go on and on — so it's safe to say we have a trend on our hands.
While Miaou started out with the Tommy in an indigo blue hue, the iteration of the style that's struck a chord among the fashion set is a much-welcome change to our denim collection: a pinstriped dark wash that creates a trouser look with all the comfort of our lived-in jeans. The original will set you back $325 (£260), but as you can see from the street-style record, shoppers have really gotten their cost-per-wear out of their Tommy's.
We've rounded up some of the best pinstriped denim inspiration we've gotten from Selena, Kendall, Bella, and more in the slideshow, ahead.