Have You Noticed How All The Models Are Wearing Their Bodysuits?

Every once in a while, we see the likes of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and other young prominent fashion figures "discover" a new "trend." When we see the actual outfits being dissected, we tilt our heads in recognition: Hm, haven't we seen this before? It happened with chokers, and now it's happening with high-cut, pelvis-exposing bodysuits.
In the past few weeks, Jenner, Hadid, and pals like Hailey Baldwin have rediscovered the silhouette, and integrated it into their off-duty outfits. As anyone who lived through '80s or mid-aughts fashion remembers well (and as one editor at Allure pointed out with some nostalgia), though, the pelvis peekaboo is by no means a new concept. As the bodysuit trend converges with the seemingly-neverending '90s fashion resurgence, though, it's getting its day in the sun once again — and an Insta-model rebrand, courtesy of a few of fashion's favorites.
Usually, all it takes is one Jenner or Hadid to make an outfit combination catch on. Since we already have seen three models riffing on this once-beloved look, don't be surprised if you spot some high-rise bodysuits IRL sometime soon. This Throwback Thursday, revisit the pelvis cutout with some fresh styling inspiration from Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin in the slideshow. Odds are, you'll feel a little bit of déjà-vu.