Have You Noticed How All The Models Are Wearing Their Bodysuits?

In the past few weeks, Jenner, Hadid, and pals like Hailey Baldwin have rediscovered the silhouette, and integrated it into their off-duty outfits. As anyone who lived through '80s or mid-aughts fashion remembers well (and as one editor at Allure pointed out with some nostalgia), though, the pelvis peekaboo is by no means a new concept. As the bodysuit trend converges with the seemingly-neverending '90s fashion resurgence, though, it's getting its day in the sun once again — and an Insta-model rebrand, courtesy of a few of fashion's favorites.