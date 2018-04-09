For two weekends every April, Coachella delivers the ultimate Instagram takeover. The massive music festival in the desert has become as known for its hair and makeup trendsetting (remember 2017's glitter highlighter?) as it has for its chart-topping lineup.
As alluring as the event can look on your feed, it isn't for everyone. With general admission tickets starting at $429 — not to mention pricey on-site food and drink, and the flight out to L.A. — and temperatures in the 90s, the weekend can easily put a strain on your bank account and hydration level.
Fortunately, even if you can't catch Cardi B, Sza, Halle x Chloe, and the legend herself, Beyoncé, in person you can still watch all the flower crown-topped action live. YouTube will be streaming the festival for the eighth year running, from April 13-15, via Coachella's YouTube channel.
Since multiple artists perform at the same time on various stages, you'll need to pick between one of four livestream feeds to watch at any given time. This might sound restrictive, but in reality, it's impossible to see everything even if you're there in person: You'd need to fight the crowds and sprint from one stage to another to stand a chance. Prioritizing your favorite artists is the name of the game.
Since Google owns YouTube, it's no surprise that it's tricking out the Google Home and Google Pixel with Coachella perks, too. Say "Hey Google, talk to Coachella" for festival info and artist music, or, if you are on the ground, head to the iconic ferris wheel for a chance to try out a special photo booth.
