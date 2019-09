Live From New York, It's Fashion Week Street Style!

As fashion week kicked off Thursday in New York City, one question seemed to be on every showgoer's mind: What's really the point ? With everything readily accessible via social media and fast-fashion retailers drastically speeding up the production cycle for the industry, fashion week — erm, month — is going through an identity crisis. And in New York, where more designers have fallen off the official calendar than ever — moving their shows to other cities, opting for new and different formats, or just sitting it out all together — the focus is increasingly on what's happening outside the venues. Because while many contemplate whether or not fashion week is "dead," street style is very, very much alive.