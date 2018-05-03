Making The Case For A Sunglasses Wardrobe

Bachz's love for sunglasses isn't a new fascination, either; she says her penchant for statement eyewear started young and only continued to grow. "Over the years, I bought a lot of different eyewear to fit different moods and occasions," she says. "By 2015 I had an enormous eyewear collection, from vintage pieces to contemporary pieces from all the big brands." She doesn't see glasses as a mere accessory, either. "I don’t believe in sunglasses just for their practicality. I’ve always believed in an eyewear wardrobe. Putting on a piece of eyewear should be just as important as putting on a piece of clothing." Amen to that.