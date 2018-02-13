Where To Buy The Sunglasses You're Seeing All Over Instagram

Welcome to our new bi-weekly column, Insta-Bait, where we highlight the brands taking over our feeds right now — because Instagram isn't just a place where we DM memes to our friends and double-tap our style icons' most on-point outfits, it's where we discover new labels on the regular.
Anyone familiar with a good #OOTD knows it's often sunglasses that make the look. You may have your coat tossed over your shoulders and a baby bag in hand, but to really get the perfect picture, you need to top it all off with a pair of on-trend shades.
Over the past few year we've been seeing everything from super-skinny, Matrix-style frames to the Kurt Cobain-inspired oval ones, and it turns out there's one brand that's pretty much responsible for them all. Sunglasses brand Raen is seeing some major attention on Instagram — and it's probably because it makes sunglasses trendy enough to photograph, but wearable enough to want to never take off. Plus, its shapes have been getting some love from celebrities and influencers alike, from Jordyn Woods to Olivia Wilde to writer Marjon Carlos.
So if you've been wondering where everyone you follow on Instagram has been getting those sick rectangular specs or everyday black frames, look no further than Raen. Click ahead to see its sshades in action — and scoop up a pair or two while you're at it. It may be winter, but that doesn't mean your sunglasses game shouldn't be on point.