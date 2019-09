Where To Buy The Sunglasses You're Seeing All Over Instagram

Over the past few year we've been seeing everything from super-skinny, Matrix-style frames to the Kurt Cobain-inspired oval ones , and it turns out there's one brand that's pretty much responsible for them all. Sunglasses brand Raen is seeing some major attention on Instagram — and it's probably because it makes sunglasses trendy enough to photograph, but wearable enough to want to never take off. Plus, its shapes have been getting some love from celebrities and influencers alike, from Jordyn Woods to Olivia Wilde to writer Marjon Carlos.