It comes as no surprise, then, that she traded in her job as a hedge fund analyst to cofound her sunglasses brand, MØY Atelier . "I struggled to find eyewear that I loved which also lasted more than a season and had a brand aesthetic I could align my values with," she explains. "There was nothing in the market combining unique design with premium quality, and independent eyewear brands were scarce at that time. We wanted to create a unisex brand that dared to have a feminine expression – creating truly unique designs with the best materials and hand-craftsmanship out there."