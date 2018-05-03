When we discovered Betty Bachz on Instagram, the first thing we noticed was her mega eyewear collection. Cat-eyed, tinted, bejewelled, angular, rounded, and every shape and colour in between, it's fair to say that Betty knows how to work her sunnies.
It comes as no surprise, then, that she traded in her job as a hedge fund analyst to cofound her sunglasses brand, MØY Atelier. "I struggled to find eyewear that I loved which also lasted more than a season and had a brand aesthetic I could align my values with," she explains. "There was nothing in the market combining unique design with premium quality, and independent eyewear brands were scarce at that time. We wanted to create a unisex brand that dared to have a feminine expression – creating truly unique designs with the best materials and hand-craftsmanship out there."
Her love for statement eyewear started young. "Over the years I bought a lot of different eyewear to fit different moods and occasions. By 2015 I had an enormous eyewear collection, from vintage pieces to contemporary pieces from all the big brands," she tells Refinery29. "I don’t believe in sunglasses just for their practicality, I’ve always believed in an eyewear wardrobe. Putting on a piece of eyewear should be just as important as putting on a piece of clothing."
Amen to that. With sunnier climes just around the corner, take a look through Betty's best pairs to inspire your summer style.