The search for the perfect cat-eye sunglasses can feel like the search for the perfect pair of vintage jeans — it's a journey where you're always on the hunt, and once you think you've found "the one," you stumble upon another option that feels just as "perfect." But scrolling through Instagram, we came across one brand that may end the search for good. New Zealand-based label Mars is making the cat-eyes of our dreams — and we can't picture anyone they wouldn't look good on.
We first fell in love with Mars thanks to its earrings; the company made its start with fun, enamel statement earrings in shapes like hoops and hearts (of course, they still pair well with the brand's shades for an all-out accessorized look). The frame we're obsessed with is called the Pilot and is available in a classic black as well as fun silver, blue, and light pink glitter colorways. For $240 they don't come cheap, but for the peace of mind of knowing you'll never have to buy another sub-par pair of cat-eyes again, we say they're well worth the splurge.