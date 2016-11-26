These Are Instagram's Favorite Hoops

Despite the plethora of options, it can be tough to find the right pair of hoop earrings. Oftentimes, they're either too small, too big, too thin, too thick, too heavy, too light...the list goes on. And while it really depends what you're looking for in your hoop (Do you want something barely-there and easy to wear everyday? Do you want a show-stopping, statement-maker?), there's one Brooklyn-based jewelry designer who seems to be making the ones everyone wants.
Laura Lombardi's curve earrings are taking Instagram by storm: And while they're gold and on the thicker side, don't be fooled. Coming from someone who owns a pair, they're actually super-lightweight; they're made from hollow brass and are about 2 inches in height and a 1/4 inch in diameter. The best part, though (besides the fact that they cost under $100), is how many different ways they can be styled: On our feeds, we've seen them paired most with laid-back outfits like jeans and a T-shirt or a cozy sweater. Sure, they're great for adding some impact to an otherwise-casual look, but we honestly, can't think of any type of clothing they wouldn't work with. Click through to see just how good they really look — if there's such a thing as hoop porn, well, consider this it.
Laura Lombardi's curve earrings are taking Instagram by storm: And while they're gold and on the thicker side, don't be fooled. Coming from someone who owns a pair, they're actually super-lightweight; they're made from hollow brass and are about 2 inches in height and a 1/4 inch in diameter. The best part, though (besides the fact that they cost under $100), is how many different ways they can be styled: On our feeds, we've seen them paired most with laid-back outfits like jeans and a T-shirt or a cozy sweater. Sure, they're great for adding some impact to an otherwise-casual look, but we honestly, can't think of any type of clothing they wouldn't work with. Click through to see just how good they really look — if there's such a thing as hoop porn, well, consider this it.