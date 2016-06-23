The Sunglasses Trend We'll Be Wearing Again This Summer

The cat-eye is an inherently fashion girl-adored frame style. It's an iconic shape so classic, it's a staple of eyewear offerings for most brands. And that's probably because it's one of the easiest ways to look ahead of the curve without having to put in too much effort.
For summer '17, the cat-eye silhouette is looking a bit narrower than usual. The smaller, sometimes more angular shape gives off a cool sci-fi vibe, making the traditionally retro eyewear more edgy — but still approachable enough to wear on the reg. And if you're wondering just how to do that, the specs ahead — from fairly simple all-black shades to bolder, more risk-worthy frames —will help you rock the shape, all season long.