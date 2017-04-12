The Unexpected Place To Find The Perfect Vintage Levis (On The Cheap!)

We're not hyperbolizing when we say that trying to find the perfect pair of vintage Levi's is like searching for a needle in a haystack. The market has more quantity than quality; the sizing (and pricing!) is wildly inconsistent. And, even if you go somewhere and try on 20 pairs, you could still not find one that fits: They might be good at the waist but then do that baggy thing at the crotch (you know what we're talking about), or maybe they make your butt look great but hug way too tight at the calf. Basically, that "effortless" look does not come without headache.
On my quest for the "perfect" pair of jeans, I've found one no-fail way to track them down — and, really, have someone else do the work for me: Use Instagram. There are a handful of curated vintage shops on the platform with pages that regularly post the best vintage Levi's in a variety of sizes. Even better: They tend to show them on a (non-Photoshopped, maybe filtered) model, so you get an idea of what the wash and fit look like IRL. Some sell the jeans right there within the app through direct message (all you have to do is send the brand your e-mail and zip code), while others regularly update their link in bio back to an Etsy store (or even sharing availability in their brick-and-mortar locations).
For me, Instagram has proven to be the easiest way to find amazing vintage jeans without having to leave my bed. So, I'm paying the denim magic forward — because, who knows? You might just scroll upon your new favorite pair before bed one night. Click on to follow a few of our favorite sellers and find those Levi's once and for all — or, rather, let them find you.