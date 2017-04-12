The Unexpected Place To Find The Perfect Vintage Levis (On The Cheap!)

On my quest for the "perfect" pair of jeans, I've found one no-fail way to track them down — and, really, have someone else do the work for me: Use Instagram. There are a handful of curated vintage shops on the platform with pages that regularly post the best vintage Levi's in a variety of sizes. Even better: They tend to show them on a (non-Photoshopped, maybe filtered) model, so you get an idea of what the wash and fit look like IRL. Some sell the jeans right there within the app through direct message (all you have to do is send the brand your e-mail and zip code), while others regularly update their link in bio back to an Etsy store (or even sharing availability in their brick-and-mortar locations).