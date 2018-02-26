Welcome to our new bi-weekly column, Insta-Bait, where we highlight the brands taking over our feeds right now — because Instagram isn't just a place where we DM memes to our friends and double-tap our style icons' most on-point outfits, it's where we discover new labels on the regular.
It would be a dangerous, dangerous life if Instagram had more of a shopping feature that allowed you to click and buy something as soon as you double-tapped it. Sure, some brands are starting to link their products for purchase, but I recently stumbled upon one pair of earrings that made me want to add-to-cart as soon as I saw them.
Recently launched and sold as a pair, these Peter Do heart earrings are made in New-York, crafted from rhodium, and are each actually functional lockets — and I can totally see girls everywhere loving them as soon as they get some traction. Since so many of us had lockets growing up, these definitely tap into our desire for nostalgia. But, there's also something refreshing about a fun, everyday earring that's something other than a hoop. (While I love my hoops, it's starting to feel like that's all anyone is making.)
Plus, these earrings, along with a few other accessories (like sheer knee-high socks!) are just teasers to a larger, full ready-to-wear collection Peter Do is launching this summer. And that's why we love discovering brands on Instagram — not only can you find something basically brand new, but you can also watch smaller brands grow and expand. For now though, we'll be shopping Peter Do's current selection ahead, and keeping a close eye on what the label does next (whatever it is, we bet it's going to be good!).