Recently launched and sold as a pair, these Peter Do heart earrings are made in New-York, crafted from rhodium, and are each actually functional lockets — and I can totally see girls everywhere loving them as soon as they get some traction. Since so many of us had lockets growing up, these definitely tap into our desire for nostalgia. But, there's also something refreshing about a fun, everyday earring that's something other than a hoop. (While I love my hoops, it's starting to feel like that's all anyone is making.)