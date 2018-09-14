Millennial Pink Was No Accident: The Hidden Meanings Behind The Colours You Wear

For Leatrice Eiseman, executive director at the Pantone Colour Institute, the high-riding wave of colour is down to the kids. "Our relationship with colour has changed hugely," she explains. "Today, people are more open – especially younger people, or people who think young – to defying the old and absolute colour rules about what is appropriate for certain uses. I think this is all to the good – using colour is a creative exercise and shouldn’t be bound by too much dogma." Could it be that, in the face of dark and heavy clouds over the political, social and environmental aspects of our lives, we’re embracing colour as an act of defiant optimism?