What came into consideration when creating the colour? Nicoll's "innate kindness, loving soul and good natured sense of humour". Sarah Mower MBE, the British Fashion Council's Ambassador for Emerging Talent added: “Richard was a designer whose talent and character inspired all around him. He registered his affinity for the spectrum of blues hundreds of times in the collections he showed in London. For a decade, Richard’s life-enhancing gift for bonding people together contributed immeasurably to the spirit of a whole London fashion generation. The visual presence of Nicoll Blue throughout the main fashion week venue is a way to remember and celebrate a great London friend and to convey our respects and eternal gratitude to his family.”