How London Fashion Week Is Honoring One Of Its Own This Season

In a special tribute to Richard Nicoll, @londonfashionweek salutes his talent with a colour dedicated to him, 'Nicoll Blue', developed by @pantone in collaboration with his close friends. The colour will be used at The Store Studios, 180 Strand; the central hub of @londonfashionweek to honour the designer during the event #LFW

A post shared by British Fashion Council (@britishfashioncouncil) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:02am PST