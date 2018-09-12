We've had Millennial pink, Gen Z yellow and tomato red - but it's orange, in a multitude of shades, that's becoming the colour of the moment. Neon, salmon, peach and earthy, muted tones were seen on the AW18 runways and continue to make appearances into the new year.
The extensive shade range of orange is what makes it such an interesting style statement for this season and the next, shares Hazel Catterall, head of womenswear buying at Harvey Nichols. "Strong statement colours have been an enduring trend for several seasons, and orange felt very fresh and a new take for autumn," she tells Refinery29. "It’s a really versatile colour which suits many skin tones so it’s unsurprising this is the new pink."
The high-vis neon orange seen at Fenty x Puma and Versace SS18 is the shade that's really leading the charge. Standout looks at Rihanna's show paired cycling shorts with industrial belts and combat boots - giving the athletic brand a wearable, utilitarian upgrade.
Versace’s SS18 tribute show to Gianni also featured the sunny shade in head-to-toe looks. Channelling '80s power suit styling, a single shade of bright tangerine was interpreted in a full look - accessorised with a thick, square belt buckle, structured masculine blazer, mini bag, mules, tights and 90s inspired hair slides.
For a more feminine silhouette, take note from the slip dresses at Adam Selman and Balenciaga SS18. Selman used a vibrant sunset orange that, when paired with silk, gave the colour a luxe metallic sheen. At Balenciaga, understated silk dresses in a muted orange were colour blocked with an oversized tote in ‘Ikea blue,’ and finished with Demna Gvasalia’s signature sock fit, thigh high boots.
The versatility of orange is also seen in how easily it transcends seasons - from a vibrant summer colour to a mute terracotta for autumnal dressing. For your next-season inspiration, Jacquemus used burnt orange, salmon and peach to compliment a collection of earthy browns, blacks, greys and creams.
To bridge the gap between the runway and the every day, we looked at the street style set who have pulled off orange nicely. Here are four different ways to wear summer's spotlight shade.