Gwyneth Paltrow Pulls Off The Power Suit

If 2016 has taught us anything, it's that there's nothing like a good power suit. Gwyneth Paltrow is taking the trend into 2017 with her latest ensemble, and we're pretty obsessed with her vibes. Paltrow's suit of choice is a powder blue with the most magnificently ruffled shoulders — "ruffles on ruffles" is the scientific term, I believe. The top comes with an exaggerated collar and is embellished with soldier-style button clasps on the pockets and down the front. The bottom counters the activity of the top with the simplicity of a pencil skirt. In the same powder blue, the lower half of the suit still stays on theme with a slight ruffle at the hem. Put together, the outfit is sturdy but feminine, which also happens to be a pretty good life mantra. The actress and lifestyle guru paired the power suit with some black ankle boots, with thick high heels and a light brown sole. To top it off, she was rocking this year's most unexpected comeback: some subtly sheer fishnet tights. The only question that remains is where could she possibly be going in such a getup? A march? A business meeting? A red carpet event? Knowing Paltrow, probably all three.
