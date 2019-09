Originally the uniform of old boys’ clubs – complete with naval-style gold embellishment and house crest – their stuffy connotations were ripped up in the early ‘60s by Mods sporting boating blazers as they pounded the streets of London and Brighton. After bands like The Who, The Kinks and The Beatles donned the trend, the '80s rolled around, with women adopting the conservative style of corporate men. The era saw knee-length skirts roll-neck sweaters and razor-sharp tailoring take the relationship between masculine and feminine dressing to a whole new level.