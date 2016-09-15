There's a shift happening in street style — while it used to be about doing the most, it's now about not looking like you tried. The same old rules of what's flattering and what's "in" no longer apply, because ill-fitting pieces and no-name-brand clothing are just as fair game as A-line skirts and status-symbol bags once were. And the streets at New York Fashion Week are proving that anything goes.
The disheveled trends we've been seeing on the runways, like sweatpants, forced off-the-shoulder tops, and sleepwear-inspired items are (finally!) making their way mainstream. Why? Maybe this don't-try (not even a little) attitude in fashion means we can get a few extra minutes of sleep in the morning, instead of spending hours getting ready. (Can we get an "amen!"). Click on for the street-style stars who are showing how the 0 fucks style mentality is done.
