It was the moment many were waiting for as Anthony Vaccarello ended the first day of Paris Fashion Week with his debut collection for Saint Laurent. How would he pick up from Hedi Slimane's decidedly rock and roll, grunge glamour aesthetic? Would he bring back a little more 'Yves' to the French fashion house?Well, there was no escaping the huge neon letters suspended from a blue, white and red crane as the audience entered the venue, a former monastery, later a military headquarters and soon to become the new Saint Laurent HQ. With the iconic YSL lettering emblazoned overhead it was evident that this was a turning point as Vaccarello ushered in a new era for the brand, and from his first look we knew it would have his signature, sexy stamp all over it.As French fashion doyennes Jane Birkin and her daughters Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon watched from the front row, the show opened with a leather, black puff-ball sleeved mini dress with a plunging neck line and cinched waist. Finding inspiration in the YSL '80s archives, new Creative Director Vaccarello explained that he believed that period of the brand was what the coolest girls now are seeking out in vintage stores. He was particularly inspired by a voluminous sleeved dress from 1982, but the designer told Vogue.com before the show: "I don’t want to repeat the things [Yves] has done. It’s not about the garments, my idea of YSL lies in the attitude and how we handle things. There are fabrics like leather, vinyl, velvet, lace, but then they’re put on a girl of today."