Anthony Vaccarello Puts The Yves Back In Yves Saint Laurent

Studying a label's archives and making old trends new again isn't exactly an inventive approach when assuming the helm of a storied fashion house, per se, but the end result almost always proves to be worth the leg work. And, in true Laurent-Slimane-Vaccarello magic, there was a whole lot of leather. From biker jackets and dresses to cigarette pants and patent coats, the timeless fabric prevailed, with metallics, sheer lace, and mesh supporting. Silhouettes were often off-the-shoulder and asymmetric, as Vaccarello showcased his trademark bodycon, ultra-sexy, high-octane vision (seen previously in collections for both his eponymous label and Versus Versace).Following the commercial success of Slimane's stint at Saint Laurent, Vaccarello has big boots to fill, but it's clear he's up for the challenge. Not only was it a pleasure to see those three letters again — from the neon sign to actually forming the heel on a pair of stilettos — but it was a great pleasure to see a more diverse cast than the models Slimane frequently worked with. Binx Walton, Edie Campbell, Freja Beha, Malaika Firth, Anja Rubik, and Mica Arganaraz were just some of the big names who walked in the show. And as Vaccarello told Vogue : "I don’t like to say that it’s white, black. It is just the world today... It’s just natural to have those women, who are amazing, no matter where they’re from." We're just happy his heart — and his head — are in the right place.