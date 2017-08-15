5 Copenhagen Fashion Week Designers To Introduce To Your Wardrobe

You may be aware of the glamour and grandeur of the leading fashion weeks in Paris, London, New York and Milan, but Copenhagen has a different approach and mood altogether. With guests making their way between shows on bicycles, and shows themselves starting a good 30 minutes to an hour behind schedule, there's a laid-back quality that reflects the Danes' way of life. But you'd be mistaken in thinking that a relaxed atmosphere means sub-par street style. While there seems to be a uniform of checked blazer, jeans and heels, the Danes are also masters of bold prints and colours. From exaggerated florals to geometric shapes via motocross trousers, poplin shirts, and summer dresses in sunset yellows, postbox reds and electric blues, their outfits celebrated the last weeks of sunshine with vivid and vibrant pieces.
Inspired by the Danish aesthetic, we familiarised ourselves with brands at the Revolver Trade Show, with the likes of Saks Potts, Wood Wood, and Storm & Marie presenting the latest collections. The sartorial inspiration continued on the catwalks, with guests venturing to shows in locations both historical (the majestic courtyard of Charlottenborg Palace) and of-the-moment (an isolated warehouse just outside the self-governing free town Christiania). From Astrid Andersen's sports-inspired ravers to Stine Goya's feminine extravaganza, the collections proved just why Copenhagen Fashion Week is fast on its way to taking its place beside the other cities of style. Our SS18 trend takes? Head-to-toe print, cowboy boots and wide-legged denim (yep, like the pair you had aged 13).
Ahead, we've rounded up the five designers that stole the show for SS18, from their collections to their music choices. Click through to find the Danish brands to introduce to your wardrobe.