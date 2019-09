5 Copenhagen Fashion Week Designers To Introduce To Your Wardrobe

You may be aware of the glamour and grandeur of the leading fashion weeks in Paris, London, New York and Milan, but Copenhagen has a different approach and mood altogether. With guests making their way between shows on bicycles, and shows themselves starting a good 30 minutes to an hour behind schedule, there's a laid-back quality that reflects the Danes' way of life. But you'd be mistaken in thinking that a relaxed atmosphere means sub-par street style . While there seems to be a uniform of checked blazer, jeans and heels, the Danes are also masters of bold prints and colours. From exaggerated florals to geometric shapes via motocross trousers, poplin shirts, and summer dresses in sunset yellows, postbox reds and electric blues, their outfits celebrated the last weeks of sunshine with vivid and vibrant pieces.