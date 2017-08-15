5 Danish Designers To Introduce To Your Wardrobe

You may be aware of the glamour and grandeur of the leading fashion weeks in Paris, London, New York, and Milan, but Copenhagen has a different approach and mood. With guests making their way to shows on bicycles (with said shows starting a good 30 minutes to an hour behind schedule), there's a laid-back quality that reflects the Danish way of life. But, you'd be mistaken in thinking that a relaxed atmosphere means sub-par street style. While there seems to be a uniform of a checked blazer, jeans, and heels, the Danes are also masters of bold prints and colors. From exaggerated florals to summer dresses in sunset yellows, postbox reds, and electric blues, their outfits celebrated the last weeks of sunshine.
The outfit inspiration continued on the catwalk, too, with guests venturing to shows in locations both historical (the majestic courtyard of Charlottenborg Palace) and of-the-moment (an isolated warehouse just outside the self-governing free town Christiania). From Astrid Andersen's sports-inspired ravers to Stine Goya's feminine extravaganza, the collections proved just why Copenhagen Fashion Week is fast on its way to taking its place beside the other cities of style.
Ahead, we've rounded up the five designers that stole the show for the spring 2018 season. Click through to meet the Danish brands worth introducing to your wardrobe.