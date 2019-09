What To Wear When You’re Cold, But You’re Also Fashion

This week, the flock convened in Copenhagen, braving the Nordic cold to see the latest from the new guard of cult brands emerging from Denmark. (Hi, Ganni !) And while they bundled, posed, and took in the runways, photographers snapped plenty of outfit inspiration that proved to us that 2017 street-style is all about the Danish. The stylish folk loitering on street corners or rushing between shows showed a masterful ability to mix bold colors and prints as well as labels high and low. Oh, and this is all while not giving in to the freezing-cold temps — because you can be cold and still be fashion.