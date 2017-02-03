What To Wear When You’re Cold, But You’re Also Fashion

For a long time, street style was a biannual exercise in how obsessed we were with the insouciantly chic wardrobe of the archetypal Parisian woman, the grunge undercurrent of the London dweller's wardrobe, the ornate excellence of traditional Italian fashions, and the no-nonsense sensibility of jaded New Yorkers. The traditional four-week circuit of Fashion Month, however, is now bookended by satellite events in other emerging style capitals. And they're giving Paris, London, Milan, and New York a run for their well-dressed money.
This week, the flock convened in Copenhagen, braving the Nordic cold to see the latest from the new guard of cult brands emerging from Denmark. (Hi, Ganni!) And while they bundled, posed, and took in the runways, photographers snapped plenty of outfit inspiration that proved to us that 2017 street-style is all about the Danish. The stylish folk loitering on street corners or rushing between shows showed a masterful ability to mix bold colors and prints as well as labels high and low. Oh, and this is all while not giving in to the freezing-cold temps — because you can be cold and still be fashion.
While we wait for the first flight deal to Copenhagen so we can experience this outfit-planning prowess first-hand, take a look at the treasure trove of wardrobe inspiration to emerge from Copenhagen Fashion Week ahead. The bright hues, fresh prints, and elegant outerwear will inspire you to maybe try a little harder even on the coldest day of winter. Hey, if the Danes can do it...