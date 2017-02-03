For a long time, fashion was obsessed with the insouciant, chic wardrobe of the archetypal Parisian cool girl. But now it's all about the Danes. Whether it's our addiction to cult brand Ganni, or the incredibly stylish girls spotted on every corner of Copenhagen, 2017 is all about tapping into Danish dressing and their masterful ability to mix bold colour, and designer brands with high street.
Unsurprisingly, Copenhagen Fashion Week AW17 was a treasure trove of wardrobe inspiration and understated elegance styling tips. Click on for the best style on the streets of the Danish capital...