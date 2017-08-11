Of all the international fashion weeks (and yes, it feels like it's always fashion week somewhere), Copenhagen is one of our favourites, purely for the people-watching. Of course we love what's going on on the catwalks, from Ganni and Stine Goya to Astrid Andersen, but it's those Danish girls in the front row who really know how to play with colour and pattern.
Summer may be on its way out but that doesn't mean it's time to hang up your vivid prints and brightest pieces. Take some sartorial inspiration from the girls in the gallery ahead.