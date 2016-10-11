Knitwear doesn't get the best rap. The lumpy, bobbly, moth-eaten knits relegated to the back of your wardrobe are rarely the sexiest, most sophisticated or complimented part of your clothing repertoire, but come winter they do get the most use. Knitwear doesn't have to be frumpy – in fact it can be formal, elegant and fashion-forward – just follow the lead of some of our biggest style crushes e.g. Susie Lau in a purple Raf Simons jumper, Camille Charrière in a textured Ganni polo or Tamu McPherson in a knitted Creatures of the Wind tunic at last week's Chanel show.
From the chic twinsets and frill-collared sweaters on the Miu Miu AW16 catwalk and Christopher Kane’s jumpers monogrammed with a medieval 'K' to Preen’s oversized chunky knits, this season is all about knitwear.
Click ahead for our favourite picks to add to your winter wardrobe now.
