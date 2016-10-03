The sartorial whirlwind that is fashion month is almost finished for yet another season. Over the next few days, fashion editors will return from Paris to their desks after four weeks of living out of a suitcase (albeit the most carefully curated and covetable travel wardrobes imaginable), models (momentarily) head home and hopefully slip into some fluffy slippers after walking in five or so shows a day in vertiginous heels, and the street style stars, parading on the pavements, can take a quick break from putting together the most snappable and shareable outfits on social media.
Though there was much to discuss on the Paris catwalks, such as Anthony Vacarello putting the Yves back into Saint Laurent and Maria Grazia Chiuri's debut at Dior, we'll never tire of keeping an eye on everyone's ensembles in the front row.
Click ahead for some of our favourite looks from Paris Fashion Week SS17 as a final farewell to fashion month.
Though there was much to discuss on the Paris catwalks, such as Anthony Vacarello putting the Yves back into Saint Laurent and Maria Grazia Chiuri's debut at Dior, we'll never tire of keeping an eye on everyone's ensembles in the front row.
Click ahead for some of our favourite looks from Paris Fashion Week SS17 as a final farewell to fashion month.