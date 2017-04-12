The sun is shining, we're relishing after-work drinks, and our Whatsapp group is pinging with plans for a picnic in the park this weekend. We're donning our favourite pretty dress, and we've slipped into the shoe of the season, but, wait, it still looks a bit windy outside – will we need a coat?
The never-ending transitional dressing dilemma, which, despite knowing it comes around every year, we're never fully prepped for. We need something that won't make us boil over on the tube, but will keep us warm come Saturday's sunset, while also being light enough to stuff in our bags if the sun really puts on a show.
We've put together a comprehensive list of jackets that will meet all of your springtime criteria, from lightweight denim to cropped bikers, and everything in between.