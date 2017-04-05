Public Service Announcement: mules should be your footwear of choice this spring. No longer the uniform of your Fleetwood Mac-loving art teacher or 18th century French courtiers, the new mule is versatile – it's as statement as your go-to heel, yet as comfy as your trusty trainer.
You know fashion's obsession with Gucci's Princetown backless loafer? Well, think of the mule as the new-season update. Jewel-embellished, ruffled, satin or suede, the mule looks just as good worn with kick-flare denim, mini dresses or tailoring.
Any height, open- or closed-toe, but always backless, the mule will rule your wardrobe this season. Click through to see our pick of the bunch.