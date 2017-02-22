We know from Michele’s previous collections, since his first in January 2015, that the designer delights in clashing prints, colourful jewel tones, ‘70s and vintage-inspired pieces but for AW17 he really revelled in his eclectic taste, combining all manner of eras and influences, from Victoriana to ‘80s, from the Orient to the US. There were Geisha-esque oil-paper umbrellas, retro tennis headbands and furs to make the Tenenbaums proud, glittering capes, intricately embroidered coats, lace blouses, flared suits with untucked shirts, patent trousers, fortune-teller frilled dresses, metallic gowns, shimmering brocade, Genghis Khan robes and an abundance of scarab beetles, owls, raccoons, snakes and tigers. Writing by Capitán appeared on T-shirts that will undoubtedly be next season's standout buy.