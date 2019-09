The beauty of the ultra-pretty dress is twofold: once on, you don’t need anything else in order to feel exceptional, and yet you can transform it with your beauty and accessories game. Its versatility knows no bounds, as the catwalks proved last season. Gucci ’s yellow, floral, asymmetric tea dress – sounds cute as a button, right? Yet pair it with a dark shag, a bit of a scowl and some killer embellished flatform mules – as seen on the catwalk – and you have yourself some attitude.