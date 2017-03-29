Spring has sprung (sort of) and we're officially sick of heavy coats, stomping boots and chunky knits. We want prettiness: ruffles, chiffon and dresses that swish around our ankles. We’re dreaming of florals, frills, embellishment and eye-catching prints. Well luckily, that’s just what SS17 is delivering, so – while the weather still hasn’t got the memo – we’re looking forward to a season of femininity.