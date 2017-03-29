Spring has sprung (sort of) and we're officially sick of heavy coats, stomping boots and chunky knits. We want prettiness: ruffles, chiffon and dresses that swish around our ankles. We’re dreaming of florals, frills, embellishment and eye-catching prints. Well luckily, that’s just what SS17 is delivering, so – while the weather still hasn’t got the memo – we’re looking forward to a season of femininity.
The beauty of the ultra-pretty dress is twofold: once on, you don’t need anything else in order to feel exceptional, and yet you can transform it with your beauty and accessories game. Its versatility knows no bounds, as the catwalks proved last season. Gucci’s yellow, floral, asymmetric tea dress – sounds cute as a button, right? Yet pair it with a dark shag, a bit of a scowl and some killer embellished flatform mules – as seen on the catwalk – and you have yourself some attitude.
In contrast, we saw Valentino and Chloé amp up dainty looks with flowing pink hemlines, sheer ruffled collars, and embellished tea dresses paired with teeny tiny bags and ladylike heels. Fendi gave us kawaii vibes with hair bunched up in sections with multicoloured clips, sports socks, and glitter lips. Rochas presented real-life Disney princesses (complete with silk gloves), while Rihanna established that sportswear and the sickly sweet are a match made in heaven, pairing trainers with handheld fans for her Fenty SS17 collection.
Whether you’re teaming a super-feminine dress with your trusty Dr. Martens and battered leather jacket for a festival, or accessorising with pearl drop earrings and baby pink mules for your best friend's wedding, here’s our roundup of spring’s prettiest dresses.