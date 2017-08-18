How To Style Shorts If You Never Wear Shorts

Shorts are a tricky one, aren't they? Dresses are so effortlessly styled – an outfit in themselves in summer, and layered over a roll-neck or under an oversized knit come autumn – while skirts suit both the office and a Saturday in the park. Shorts, however, can leave us at a loose end. Perhaps it's because the last time we wore them regularly, we were in year 10 and they bore a closer resemblance to denim underwear than trousers... Or maybe it's because we can't shake the image of dads at BBQs in cargo shorts and sandals, or the flame-printed board shorts our brothers wore on family holidays circa 2005. Playsuits certainly put shorts at the back of the queue for summer attire several seasons ago – now, it's time to reintroduce them to your wardrobe.
On the catwalks of SS17, models bared their legs in shorts of all styles and textures. Bella Hadid stormed the Versus Versace show in a high-waisted black pair, complete with leather jacket for the collection's biker rebel vibe. Dries van Noten gave us white board shorts with flip-flops – once the preserve of retired tourists – paired with a loose-fitting white T-shirt. Band of Outsiders showed us how to work a suit short, with a grey oversized two-piece for summers in the city. With designers proving their flexibility, we've reconsidered our stance on the summer staple. When looking for shorts styling tips, seek out the likes of Jane Birkin for easy '70s city-strolling, Marilyn Monroe for a '50s pin-up vibe, and Alexa Chung for Breton tops and denim cut-offs.
Ahead, we've found the perfect pair of shorts for every occasion, plus tips on how to wear them.