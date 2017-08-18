How To Style Shorts If You Never Wear Shorts

Shorts are a tricky one, aren't they? Dresses are so effortlessly styled – an outfit in themselves in summer, and layered over a roll-neck or under an oversized knit come autumn – while skirts suit both the office and a Saturday in the park. Shorts, however, can leave us at a loose end. Perhaps it's because the last time we wore them regularly, we were in year 10 and they bore a closer resemblance to denim underwear than trousers... Or maybe it's because we can't shake the image of dads at BBQs in cargo shorts and sandals, or the flame-printed board shorts our brothers wore on family holidays circa 2005. Playsuits certainly put shorts at the back of the queue for summer attire several seasons ago – now, it's time to reintroduce them to your wardrobe.