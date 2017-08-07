Upgrade Your Jeans With These Statement Denim Pieces

Every few years we see a significant shift in the shapes and cuts of denim; where the bootleg reigned supreme in the early noughties, 2010 saw the skinny jean take its place. Despite the cropped kick-flare taking centre stage in 2016, in recent seasons, there has been less of a prescribed rule of thumb, meaning more experimentation and – dare we say it – more fun.
For AW17 denim was polarised into light and dark, with rich indigos and inks playing off '80s and Americana-inspired light washes. Cropped, boxy jackets were seen everywhere from Off-White and APC to Stella McCartney and MSGM, while embroidery adorned the denim at Adam Selman, Libertine and Fyodor Golan.
Both Ashley Williams and Raf Simons, with his Calvin Klein collection, paid homage to the USA's lonely cowboy. Simons presented matching denim buttoned-up shirt jackets and bootleg jeans, complete with steel-toed tan boots, while Williams gave her contemporary cowgirls plaid shirts and high-waisted denim. All manner of denim skirts were spotted, too, from the A-line button-ups at Maison Kitsune to Loewe's cropped fishtails to Jour/Né's straight-up minis.
Autumn 2017's denim drop is varied, giving us contemporary cuts, frayed hems, off-kilter seams, and nods to the '70s and '90s. We're styling floor-skimming flared jeans with sandals and poplin shirts now but, come colder climes, we'll be teaming with sock boots and roll-neck knits. Our stepped-hem patchwork jeans look wonderful with a slogan tee during summer but when winter shows up, we'll be layering under midi dresses.
Click through to see the brands producing the most exciting denim pieces to help you transition seamlessly from summer to autumn.