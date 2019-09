8 Transitional Denim Pieces You Can Wear Now & Later

For the fall '17 collections, denim was polarized into light and dark, with rich indigos and inks playing off '80s- and Americana-inspired light washes. Cropped, boxy jackets were seen on the runways of Off-White, APC, Stella McCartney, and MSGM, while embroidery adorned the denim at Adam Selman, Libertine, and Fyodor Golan. Both Ashley Williams and Raf Simons, with his Calvin Klein collection , paid homage to the USA's lonely cowboy: Williams gave her cowgirls plaid shirts and high-waisted denim, while Simons presented matching denim button-up shirt jackets and bootleg jeans, complete with steel-toed tan boots. All manner of denim skirts were spotted too, from the A-line button-ups at Maison Kitsune to Loewe's cropped fishtails and Jour/Né's straight-up minis.