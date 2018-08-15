14 Denim Brands You Should Be Shopping Now

We're not here to act like denim is some new thing — quite the opposite, actually. But the fact that it's been a wardrobe staple for so many decades is exactly the reason why we're constantly looking for something new. We're all probably more well-versed in jeans than we are any other item, which is why we expect a lot out of it. And even though the easier route may be to just stick with what we know, that's never the path we want to take.
And so, it's never a bad time to get introduced to a few labels disrupting the space. Whether they're doing something visually groundbreaking, revolutionizing fits, or making production more sustainable, we're always down to welcome emerging denim brands to the scene (and into our closets). As tough as it may be for us to loosen the grip on our Levi's, we're confident one of these newcomers might just become a favorite. And isn't it time to graduate to some grown-up jeans anyway? Click ahead to get to know a few brands we're watching.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.