14 Denim Brands You Should Be Shopping Now

We're not here to act like denim is some new thing — quite the opposite, actually. But the fact that it's been a wardrobe staple for so many decades is exactly the reason why we're constantly looking for something new. We're all probably more well-versed in jeans than we are any other item, which is why we expect a lot out of it. And even though the easier route may be to just stick with what we know, that's never the path we want to take.