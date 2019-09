Boyfriend Jeans Still Hold A Big Place In Our Hearts — & Our Closets

For far too long, putting on a pair of jeans involved an intricate maneuver of hopping, wriggling, and aggressive zippering — and then you actually had to wear them. So when boyfriend jeans came along and put an end to all that work, we were more than a little excited. After all, aren't jeans supposed to be easy? Well, all these years later, we're finally giving a shoutout to boyfriend jeans for saving us from eternal skinny jean misery. While we're not tossing out our vintage-fit or wide-leg denim anytime soon, boyfriend jeans certainly have a special place in our hearts.