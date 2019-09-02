Boyfriend Jeans Still Hold A Big Place In Our Hearts — & Our Closets

Sometimes, a trend comes along that’s so good, it knocks out the current favorite. This year alone, pastel nail art and bright neon makeup managed to overthrow the classic winged eyeliner, fun colorful jewelry replaced classic and, dare we say, boring, styles, and chunky dad sneakers are gave our feet a much-needed vacation from heels. But when it comes to hall of fame-worthy fashion coup d'états, nothing compares to stylish boyfriend jeans finally ending what felt like a decade-long reign of stretchy skinny jeans. Bless their demise, am I right?
For far too long, putting on a pair of jeans involved an intricate maneuver of hopping, wriggling, and aggressive zippering — and then you actually had to wear them. So when boyfriend jeans came along and put an end to all that work, we were more than a little excited. After all, aren't jeans supposed to be easy? Well, all these years later, we're finally giving a shoutout to boyfriend jeans for saving us from eternal skinny jean misery. While we're not tossing out our vintage-fit or wide-leg denim anytime soon, boyfriend jeans certainly have a special place in our hearts.
To commemorate our favorite denim takeover, here are 20 pairs of boyfriend jeans that are sure to beat out the competition.
