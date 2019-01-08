While dressing for the colder temperatures requires putting a solid quantity of fabric on your body, it doesn't mean that you can't come up with creative outfit ideas. Whenever you're truly in a rut, you can reach for ever-reliable mom jeans: a blank canvas outfit starter that pairs perfectly with both experimental jackets and minimalist turtleneck options equally until your weather app tells you it's safe to head out in a T-shirt.
We all deserve that holy grail pair of denim that makes us feel instantly comfortable and confident when we put them on and today we're on a mission to help you find yours. Whether you prefer a super light wash, a distressed pair, or black jeans that will go with virtually everything in your closet, your perfect match is out there. Be prepared to crush on these 23 pairs of perfect high-waisted mom jeans.
