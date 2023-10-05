A new season calls for a new pair of on-trend shoes. Now, thanks to the new Veja x Reformation collaboration, you can step into fall in style and comfort.
Launching today, the two sustainably-minded fashion brands have joined forces to give new life to Veja’s chunky Venturi sneaker. Borrowing design cues from Reformation’s vintage-inspired aesthetic, the #Dadcore shoe is available in two exclusive colorways: a light neutral beige with orange accents and a deep walnut brown that is complemented by pops of blue and purple.
Apart from seamlessly fitting into your fall wardrobe, the shoes — ethically made in Brazil using bio-based materials — boast all the features the footwear label is known for (which is why it has earned fans like Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon, and Lily Collins). The beige shoe, for example, is made from suede and breathable J-Mesh (a durable fabric blend of jute and recycled cotton), while the walnut style is crafted with an ultra-lightweight technical fabric called Alveomesh (made from 100-percent recycled polyester). And, of course, each has a cushion-y sole for maximum comfort. Veja
This marks Veja’s first fashion collab this fall — though in the past they’ve released collections with other labels like Mansur Gavriel and Marni. Reformation, meanwhile, debuted a luxe line co-created with designer Laura Vassar, cofounder of Brock Collection, this summer, as well as a partnership with Canada Goose last winter.
The Veja x Reformation Venturi sneakers are priced at $215. They’ll be available to shop in select stores and online at both thereformation.com and veja-store.com, as well as retailers like Net-A-Porter and Shopbop.
